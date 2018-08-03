Laos Dam Disaster News Today 입력 2018.08.03 (15:14) 수정 2018.08.03 (15:27)

[Anchor Lead]



The Laotian government has announced that the dam that collapsed last month was not a natural disaster, demanding special compensation. The announcement is bound to put Laos and SK Engineering and Construction at odds over who should be held responsible for the tragedy.



[Pkg]



The Laotian dam collapse took 13 lives, 118 people are still missing.... About 6,600 are displaced. International relief workers and goods keep flowing in, but it's hard even to calculate the damage caused by the flood. The Laotian government defined the incident at the hydroelectric plant as a man-made disaster. The announcement comes ten days after the dam collapse. According to the Vientiane Times Deputy Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone said the flood caused by the incident was not a natural disaster and demanded special compensations. He made it clear the flooding was caused by a fracture in the dam. Meaning, the Laotian government has officially questioned the quality of the Korean builder's construction.



[Soundbite] (Dam Collapse Victim, Left Homeless) : "I saw the water flowing out of the crack in the middle of the dam. I called SK Construction but they didn't come. If they had come earlier, not so many people would have died."



Authorities there will carefully investigate the cause of the accident by inviting experts from Thailand and Korea. The Blame game is expected to intensify as SK Engineering and Construction, one of the builders in this project, is leaning toward the flood being a natural disaster caused by heavy rain.

News Today

