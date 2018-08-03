Dry Spell Island

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The recent record-breaking heat wave has been torturous for many people, but the hardship is double for island residents who don't even have enough drinking water due to a long dry spell.
About 2 hours away from Paengmok Harbor in Jindo Island... sits Dokgeodo Island, home to about 20 households. When the water tap connected to the rainwater tank is turned on, only a thin stream of water drizzles out. Island residents have to bear the heat with only a two-liter bottle of water a day because they don't have enough drinking water. Washing dishes is a luxury they can't afford. So, they use disposable utensils instead.
[Soundbite] Jo Suk-ae (Visitor) : "I brought water and food. I brought 20-30 bottles because they don't have enough."
Each house has a pile of dirty clothes that have been collecting for a month. The residents make do by hanging them out under the sun to sanitize them. A month-long dry spell resulted in poor crop yields as well as marine plants dying from rising saline concentration levels and temperatures of seawater.
[Soundbite] Jo Sang-rae (Seaweed Collector) : "They should be longer, but they didn't grow at all because of the drought."
There are some 20 islands in the Jeollanam-do region that lack drinking water and have to rely on water supply boats. The prolonged heat wave is causing great inconvenience and hardship for the island residents.
[Pkg]
