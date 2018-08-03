Culture Corner News Today 입력 2018.08.03 (15:16) 수정 2018.08.03 (15:27)

[Anchor Lead]



There is a town called Utoro in Japan. It was a village for Koreans who were mobilized into forced labor during the Japanese colonial era. Actress Kim Hye-soo is taking part in a project to build a peace memorial in Utoro. This and more, coming up.



[Pkg]



A video clip is unveiled where actress Kim Hye-soo introduces the Japanese town of Utoro. The video is part of the campaign "Remember Utoro" hosted by the charity group The Beautiful Foundation. The campaign's goal is to set up a peace memorial documenting the history of Utoro. Ethnic Koreans have long called Utoro home. News in 2005 that the residents were on the verge of being evicted led to fundraising activities in Korea. Actress Kim was a leading celebrity at the time who was also involved. This time around, she's also been the first to take part in the latest campaign. The Beautiful Foundation plans to continue the campaign through the year's end together with influential entertainers starting with Kim. The longest running boy band in K-pop, Shinhwa, is about to make a comeback. The countdown has begun. On their official website, Shinhwa unveiled a poster that reads "coming soon." Fans are excited as this year marks the 20th anniversary of the group's debut. Shinhwa debuted in 1998 as one of the first generation K-pop idol groups as we know them today. They also released 13 regular albums, the most of any Korean dance group, and have continuously evolved in terms of music. Fans and industry watchers have been speculating about how the group will look and sound with their return. Shinhwa's management agency said the members were doing their best to put out a quality album befitting of their 20th anniversary.

