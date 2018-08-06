Released from Detention News Today 입력 2018.08.06 (14:59) 수정 2018.08.06 (15:22)

[Anchor Lead]



Former presidential chief of staff Kim Ki-choon was released early Monday after more than a year in detention on charges of ordering the creation of so-called cultural blacklists during the former Park Geun-hye administration. The detention center erupted with chaos as protesters gathered there and attempted to block Kim's vehicle.



[Pkg]



Around midnight Sunday… Former presidential chief of staff Kim Ki-choon, dressed in a formal suit, walks out of the Seoul Dongbu Detention Center. His release comes 562 days after he was arrested on charges of ordering the drafting of blacklists of cultural figures critical of the government under the previous administration. As he leaves the center, protesters opposing his release quickly surround him, blocking the way. Kim gets into a vehicle and this time they step in front of the car. The police try to disperse the crowd, leading to physical scuffles and loud shouting. Some protesters were injured while the front window of the vehicle carrying Kim was also damaged. The car was able to break free of the crowd and leave the area some 40 minutes after Kim came out of the detention center. Some 200 members of progressive civic groups were protesting outside the center from an hour before his release. The former presidential chief of staff was sentenced to 4 years in prison in his second trial related to the cultural blacklist scandal. An appeals trial is currently under way at the Supreme Court. His arrest was renewed three times since he was detained early last year. As he fulfilled the maximum detention period, he was granted release.

