Nuclear Negotiations News Today 입력 2018.08.06 (15:01)

[Anchor Lead]



South and North Korea, the U.S. and China reportedly held considerable discussions on the declaration of an end to the Korean War at the recent the ASEAN Regional Forum. Keen attention is being drawn to whether or not North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will attend the UN General Assembly scheduled for next month and if the heads of the countries concerned will declare an end to the Korean War. Amid this atmosphere, the South Korean and Chinese top envoys to the six-way nuclear talks hold a meeting in Beijing for additional discussions.



[Pkg]



North Korea's founding day, which falls on September ninth, is just a month away. The North desperately needs to achieve some tangible economic results ahead of the 70th anniversary of its regime's foundation. This is why North Korea strongly demands the easing of sanctions on it in return for its denuclearization. However, the U.S. and North Korea only revealed differences over the declaration of an end to the Korean War in addition to a denuclearization timetable at the recent ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF.) The U.S.' sanctions on the regime also remain in place.



[Soundbite] Mike Pompeo (U.S. State Secretary) : "I've also emphasized the importance of maintaining diplomatic and economic pressure on North Korea to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearization of the DPRK."



However, the Trump administration also needs a breakthrough in dealing with North Korea, as midterm elections are set for November. Some analysts are saying that countries concerned might have reached consensus on the form and content of the war-ending declaration, noting Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha's remarks that there was a great deal of discussions on the issue. There are chances that the end of the Korean War can be declared at this year's UN General Assembly scheduled for late September, since the four countries concerned--South and North Korea, the U.S. and China--can gather together. Therefore, there is keen attention on whether or not North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will attend the UN general assembly for the first time. A possibility remains open that an inter-Korean summit can be held earlier in order to promote the declaration, ending the Korean War. Amid this situation, the countries concerned will likely accelerate in-depth discussions regarding the issue, including a meeting between the South Korean and Chinese top envoys as well as the six-way nuclear talks in China on Monday.

