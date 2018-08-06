BMW Investigation News Today 입력 2018.08.06 (15:04) 수정 2018.08.06 (15:23)

A BMW that caught fire two days ago was deemed safe in an inspection before the blaze. This has led to speculation there could be problems other than the exhaust gas recirculation or EGR system, which has been fingered as the cause of the problem. The transport ministry has decided to investigate the case from square one.



The BMW 520d sedan which caught fire on Saturday was deemed to have no problems during a safety inspection held just 3 days prior. This is why some pundits say the fires may be unrelated to the known problems with the exhaust gas re-circulation (EGR) system acknowledged by the German carmaker. BMW blamed a service center staff member for the latest accident saying the employee likely failed to properly examine sediments accumulated inside the EGR cooling system. But BMW owners who've already received similar inspections are now wary of the results. The cause of the fires is a continuing mystery as the incidents are known to have affected not only diesel but also gasoline cars. Some say the software controlling the EGR may be at fault while others raise issue with what's called the intake manifold port, saying this component, through which high temperature exhaust gas passes through, is made of plastic. The transport ministry has received related technical data from BMW, and vows to investigate the case from the beginning. But anxiety will continue for BMW drivers including those with the 26-thousand units that have already been inspected, as it will take considerable time to accurately determine the cause of the fires.

