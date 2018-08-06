Rising Premiums News Today 입력 2018.08.06 (15:05) 수정 2018.08.06 (15:24)

[Anchor Lead]



While car insurance premiums were reduced last year and early this year, they are expected to spike again this fall. The industry claims that an increase of at least 3% to 4% is inevitable as the loss ratio and car repair costs have climbed due to the record-breaking heat.



[Pkg]



Expressways become incredibly congested during vacation times. Not only that, people tend to drive their vehicles more often when the weather gets hot. This summer has been so scorching hot that special heat wave alerts were issued as early as June... And with more people driving their cars, the number of accidents in July jumped nearly 9% from a year ago. For these reasons, insurance companies are calling for an increase in car insurance premiums. More accidents led to more payments to the insured. And the amount insurers have to pay to auto repair shops rose nearly 20%. Insurance companies also cite a higher minimum wage and coverage of premium hospital rooms as reasons for the price hike. The industry estimates the increase to be between 7 and 8%. The insurers had competitively lowered insurance premiums last year as they enjoyed huge surpluses. But less than a year later, they're looking to raise the insurance premiums this fall. They are thinking about raising the premiums by at least 3 to 4%. But some call for the insurers to first change their claim payment practices. Car insurance premiums are solely determined by insurance companies, leaving no room for financial authorities to intervene. Nonetheless, financial watchdogs are expected to mediate by demanding the insurers to make self-rescue efforts since higher insurance premiums impose a heavier burden on consumers.

Rising Premiums

