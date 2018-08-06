Auto Workers’ Struggle News Today 입력 2018.08.06 (15:07) 수정 2018.08.06 (15:26)

[Anchor Lead]



August 5th marked the ninth anniversary of a major labor incident: Sssanyong Motor workers on a stay-in strike were disbanded by force. The automotive workers were protesting the management's restructuring plan. A long time has passed since the incident, but the workers' struggle continues.



[Pkg]



August 5th, 2009... A police SWAT team raided Ssangyong Motor's Pyeongtaek plant... ending the automotive workers' stay-in strike, which had lasted more than 70 days. Their plea, which claimed that layoffs were tantamount to murder, was muted by force and some 900 workers were driven out. The nightmarish incident is still fresh in the minds of the workers who were at the protest. Time has passed, but not for the fired workers' who still relive that incident nine years ago. Fellow workers passed away one by one, without ever returning to the factory. A memorial altar for the 30th victim has been set up.



[Soundbite] Kim Deuk-jung (Laid-off Worker) : "I came here today desperately hoping that there wouldn't be a 31st victim."



Their distrust and anger intensified at the suspicion that the court had traded their case for political favors. They still continue their long struggle, throwing themselves on the searing asphalt.

입력 2018.08.06 (15:07) 수정 2018.08.06 (15:26) News Today

