Minimum Wage Costs

[Anchor Lead]



We earlier reported about employers using tactics to save labor costs following the minimum wage hike. Today we highlight others who raised the hourly wage for their employees even before the government regulation kicked in.



[Pkg]



Oh Hyang-ja skillfully wraps up a fancy cake and puts up the biscuits on display. She has been working for 4 years since this shop first opened.



[Soundbite] Oh Hyang-ja (Part-time Worker) : "I would definitely recommend this job to others. But for now, I have no plans to quit, not yet."



She was promised various bonuses as well as severance pay. Her employer has no need to look for any other worker. Hye-jin who assists a pharmacist receives an hourly pay of ten-thousand won which is 30% more than the legal minimum wage. After hearing news of the government's plan to increase the minimum wage, pharmacist Jang Yeong-ok tried out an experiment.



[Soundbite] Jang Yeong-ok (Pharmacist) : "I contemplated whether I could continue to pay wages at this level. But many things have improved since the increase, even beyond my expectations."



Tae-woo who works in the kitchen at a food truck business also receives a ten-thousand won hourly pay in addition to meals and transportation costs. His employer is bashful about the compliment that the part-time work he provides would be coveted by jobseekers.



[Soundbite] Kim Chun-sun (Food Truck Owner) : "Give your employee water when he or she is thirsty. When they're hungry, feed them. When it's difficult to use transportation late night, pay for the cab. I believe this is the right way."



The so-called experiment to raise wages for workers before the government implements an actual increase has brought in more laughter, and a more positive atmosphere in workplaces.

