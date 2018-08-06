Culture Corner News Today 입력 2018.08.06 (15:11) 수정 2018.08.06 (15:27)

[Anchor Lead]



In today’s culture corner, celebrities and their fans are doing good deeds to help the underprivileged amid the heat wave. Then, this summer essays are challenging fiction for the most popular literature of the season.



[Pkg]



Amid the continuing heat wave, celebrities and their fans are doing good deeds to help the underprivileged. An association on housing welfare in capital Seoul unveiled that Changmin of the male pop duo TVXQ has donated 50 million won asking the money to be used for people struggling with the heat. This is not the first time he's made headlines for a good cause. He is even registered on a list of high-sum donors affiliated with a certain foundation. The housing welfare association said it will use the donated fund to deliver electric fans to some 450 households vulnerable to the scorching heat. Also the fan club of boy band Wanna One member Kang Daniel is known to have provided 120 electric fans to senior citizens of low income households. The fan club members went out of their way to post on the fan boxes photos of Kang and warm words praying for the elderly's good health. Typically in the summer vacation season, fiction is the hot seller at bookstores. But this year, essays have taken that spot. According to last month's sales figures released by Kyobo bookstore… sales of essay books jumped more than 40% year-on-year while that of novels dropped 18%. Also essays accounted for more than half of the top 20 best sellers for the last week of July. Kyobo says fiction still outpaces essays in overall sales but more and more readers are purchasing essay books in recent days. This is believed to be because essays are gaining popularity by word of mouth on social media while in fiction, big name novelists have put out fewer publications lately.

