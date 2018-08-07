Opinion Rigging Scandal News Today 입력 2018.08.07 (15:04) 수정 2018.08.07 (15:15)

[Anchor Lead]



Gyeongsangnam-do Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo was grilled by the authorities well into the early hours Tuesday morning. He’s returned to his residence, after he says he faithfully answered all of the investigators’ questions. He continues to deny any involvement in the online opinion rigging scandal swirling around the liberal political operator known as Druking.



[Pkg]



Gyeongsangnam-do Governor Kim Kyoung-soo returned home at around 3:50am today after being questioned by the special prosecutor team. The questioning session lasted for 18 hours.



[Soundbite] Kim Kyoung-soo(Gyeongsangnam-do Governor) : "I fully explained and confidently answered the investigators."



Governor Kim said that the special prosecutor did not provide any potent evidence and continued to flatly deny all the charges levied against him. He also shook hands and thanked his supporters, displaying a level of confidence just like he did when he came in for the investigation. As he went in to be questioned yesterday morning, the governor asked the special prosecution to be a truth-seeking prosecution, not a political one. The special prosecution team continued its investigation, with firm belief that the governor is an accomplice deeply involved in Druking's online comment manipulations. The team provided records documenting the meetings between Druking and the governor and the messages exchanged between them as grounds for their conviction. The special prosecutors also looked into the allegation that Governor Kim had asked Druking last December to help him out for the June 13th local elections and proposed in return the consul position in Sendai, Japan.

