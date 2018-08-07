Denuclearization Talks News Today 입력 2018.08.07 (15:07) 수정 2018.08.07 (15:20)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Amid growing concern about the apparent slow progress of nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington since the historic Trump-Kim summit in June, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho recently delivered a promise that the North will denuclearize. Here is more.​



[Pkg]



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho held hands with smiles at a commemorative photo session for an ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) foreign ministers meeting. Pompeo then tweeted that he had an opportunity to talk with the North Korean top diplomat, without disclosing the details of their dialogue. However, aboard a plane on his way back home, the U.S. secretary of state said that his North Korean counterpart clearly promised to continue plans for denuclearization. And in response to a question about an unrealized meeting between him and Ri, Pompeo eluded to the fact that U.S.-North Korean dialogue is under way. At the ARF foreign ministers meeting, Pompeo strongly blasted North Korea for failing to keep its denuclearization promise and attempting to avoid sanctions. But on his way back home, he tried to highlight positive aspects by revealing the North's denuclearization commitment. Recently, White House National Security Adviser John Bolton stressed that President Donald Trump is making his best to achieve the denuclearization of North Korea, saying that Trump is giving a masterclass to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in neogtiating tactics.



[Soundbite] John Bolton (White House National Security Adviser): "Even the president's fiercest critics will not be able to say it's because he didn't open it wide enough. We're going to have to see performance from the North Koreans."



These remarks by Trump's key aides indicate Washington's determination to patiently pursue denucelrization while strongly pressuring the regime. Despite the slow progress in denuclearization talks, it is clear that neither the U.S. nor North Korea intends to leave the negotiating table easily. This is why the attention is on whether or not the exchange of letters between Trump and Kim will be able to provide a turning point in the denuclearization process.

Denuclearization Talks

입력 2018.08.07 (15:07) 수정 2018.08.07 (15:20) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Amid growing concern about the apparent slow progress of nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington since the historic Trump-Kim summit in June, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho recently delivered a promise that the North will denuclearize. Here is more.​



[Pkg]



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho held hands with smiles at a commemorative photo session for an ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) foreign ministers meeting. Pompeo then tweeted that he had an opportunity to talk with the North Korean top diplomat, without disclosing the details of their dialogue. However, aboard a plane on his way back home, the U.S. secretary of state said that his North Korean counterpart clearly promised to continue plans for denuclearization. And in response to a question about an unrealized meeting between him and Ri, Pompeo eluded to the fact that U.S.-North Korean dialogue is under way. At the ARF foreign ministers meeting, Pompeo strongly blasted North Korea for failing to keep its denuclearization promise and attempting to avoid sanctions. But on his way back home, he tried to highlight positive aspects by revealing the North's denuclearization commitment. Recently, White House National Security Adviser John Bolton stressed that President Donald Trump is making his best to achieve the denuclearization of North Korea, saying that Trump is giving a masterclass to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in neogtiating tactics.



[Soundbite] John Bolton (White House National Security Adviser): "Even the president's fiercest critics will not be able to say it's because he didn't open it wide enough. We're going to have to see performance from the North Koreans."



These remarks by Trump's key aides indicate Washington's determination to patiently pursue denucelrization while strongly pressuring the regime. Despite the slow progress in denuclearization talks, it is clear that neither the U.S. nor North Korea intends to leave the negotiating table easily. This is why the attention is on whether or not the exchange of letters between Trump and Kim will be able to provide a turning point in the denuclearization process.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보