Bringing Back Remains News Today 입력 2018.08.07

[Anchor Lead]



The remains of many Koreans who were forcibly taken to Japan for hard labor during the colonial period have never been returned to their rightful home. South and North Korea and a Japanese civic group have joined hands to bring these remains back.



[Pkg]



Forced conscription began in earnest in 1938 when Japan declared the National Mobilization Law. Three main groups of people were drafted - soldiers, laborers, and comfort women,who served as forced sex workers. Over 7.8 million Koreans were forcibly taken by Japan and 80-thousand of them were killed. Of this total, about 13-thousand remains have been recovered, of which ten-thousand have returned to Korea. But another 27-hundred sets of remains are still in Japan. South and North Korea and Japan have established a joint civic organization aimed at bringing these remains back home. The three sides will also jointly excavate the remains of 67-thousand victims whose whereabouts are unknown. North Korea attended a South Korea-led event in an unusual move, and also affirmed its will to take part in the project. At the event, some participants called for the Japanese government's apology over the wartime sex slavery issue.



[Soundbite] Japanese Civic Group President : "As a woman myself, the issue of sexual enslavement can never be forgiven."



The participants pledged to complete, by any means, the excavation and repatriation of the remains of colonial era conscripted victims no matter how difficult the task may be.

