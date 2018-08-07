Convenience Stores News Today 입력 2018.08.07 (15:14) 수정 2018.08.07 (15:25)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



These days convenience stores are everywhere -- it seems like there’s one on every street corner. In emergencies, the stores can serve as a kind of community police station, aiding residents in some surprising ways.



[Pkg]



A young brother and sister come into the convenience store holding hands. The girl who lost her father bursts into tears and the employee tries to calm her down by handing her candy. Moments later, the employee presses an emergency report button attached to the cash register.



[Soundbite] Convenience Store Employee : "I wish I could have taken her to her home, but I didn't know where. I remembered there was a button for reporting a missing child."



Police officers arrive within five minutes and the father, who is reunited with his children, tears up in relief. This case had a happy ending thanks to the missing child search system adopted by a convenience store franchise in May. When a missing child's name, age, and appearance is entered into the system, convenience stores all over the country can instantly share the information. The system comes in handy when looking for people with Alzheimer's or developmental disabilities. Last October in Gyeonggi-do Province, a woman being chased by a man carrying a knife ran into a convenience store for help. A store employee pressed the emergency button and the police escorted the woman safely to her home. There are about 13,000 convenience stores nationwide that serve as police security service hubs. The police plan to discuss ways to install this emergency reporting system in all convenience stores.

Convenience Stores

입력 2018.08.07 (15:14) 수정 2018.08.07 (15:25) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



These days convenience stores are everywhere -- it seems like there’s one on every street corner. In emergencies, the stores can serve as a kind of community police station, aiding residents in some surprising ways.



[Pkg]



A young brother and sister come into the convenience store holding hands. The girl who lost her father bursts into tears and the employee tries to calm her down by handing her candy. Moments later, the employee presses an emergency report button attached to the cash register.



[Soundbite] Convenience Store Employee : "I wish I could have taken her to her home, but I didn't know where. I remembered there was a button for reporting a missing child."



Police officers arrive within five minutes and the father, who is reunited with his children, tears up in relief. This case had a happy ending thanks to the missing child search system adopted by a convenience store franchise in May. When a missing child's name, age, and appearance is entered into the system, convenience stores all over the country can instantly share the information. The system comes in handy when looking for people with Alzheimer's or developmental disabilities. Last October in Gyeonggi-do Province, a woman being chased by a man carrying a knife ran into a convenience store for help. A store employee pressed the emergency button and the police escorted the woman safely to her home. There are about 13,000 convenience stores nationwide that serve as police security service hubs. The police plan to discuss ways to install this emergency reporting system in all convenience stores.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보