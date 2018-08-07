Culture Corner News Today 입력 2018.08.07 (15:16) 수정 2018.08.07 (15:26)

Actor Lee Keun-hee and actress Go Soo-hee have become an item. Fans have pointed out that veteran stars make for an unconventional couple. This and more in today’s culture corner.



Both are well known supporting actors having appeared in numerous Korean dramas and films. They have announced that they are in a relationship. The two started out as colleagues under the same management agency but have become romantically involved in recent days. Lee is 59 and Go 43. But both sides said it's too early to talk about a wedding yet. Netizens have offered heaps of congratulations and support for the acting couple's honest confession. Their respective filmographies are also garnering renewed attention. It's also been learned that Lee is also acting as a theater producer, further showcasing his versatile talent. A documentary film about victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery titled "Twenty Two" will hit theaters on August 14th which marks the international memorial day for these victims known euphemistically as comfort women. The film was jointly produced by Korea and China to raise global awareness of the issue. "Twenty Two" is the number of survivors of the wartime crime remaining in China. The documentary film tells their life story. The film barely made it to the big screen in China as it was seen of low commercial value, but it gained reputation following invitations to international film festivals including one in Moscow. The film drew 5.5 million moviegoers in just 12 days in China when it was released last year, setting a record for a Chinese documentary film. How the movie will be received in Korea when it opens on August 14th, the special memorial day for comfort women, has been the subject of keen attention.

Culture Corner

입력 2018.08.07 (15:16) 수정 2018.08.07 (15:26) News Today

