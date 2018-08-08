Internet Banks News Today 입력 2018.08.08 (14:58) 수정 2018.08.08 (15:05)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in has called for easing regulations limiting non-financial companies from owning stakes in Internet-only banks. This step is in line with the government's economic policy aimed at achieving innovative growth. However, there are still concerns that the deregulation would turn banks into conglomerates’ private piggybanks.



[Pkg]



After returning from his vacation, President Moon Jae-in stressed the need for reforming regulations. As the first step of the deregulation, he called for easing the principle of limiting non-financial companies from owning stakes in Internet-only banks as a way to help them attract more investments and overcome difficulties they are facing in the market.



[Soundbite] President Moon Jae-in : "The separation between non-financial companies and banks is a basic financial principle. However, a new approach is necessary if the current system blocks the growth of new industries."



His proposal is to increase non-financial companies' allowable stakes in Internet-based banks from the current ten percent. According to the president, a higher ceiling on stake ownership will help promote investment in IT companies and lead to the growth of related industries, including Fintech. And it will eventually boost job creation. This is viewed as a government move to secure an innovative growth engine by eliminating various economic regulations, in addition to its policy of encouraging income-led growth, the most notable being the hike in minimum wage. However, civic organizations have raised concerns that it will damage the principle of separation between non-financial and banking sectors and turn banks into private coffers for large corporations. Negotiating bodies for the rival parties have agreed to revise a related law and ease the regulation. However, analysts say that the president will have to come up with effective ways to mitigate negative effects, which are expected to arise in his pursuit of innovative growth.

입력 2018.08.08 (14:58) 수정 2018.08.08 (15:05) News Today

