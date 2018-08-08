Denuclearization Talks News Today 입력 2018.08.08 (15:02) 수정 2018.08.08 (15:07)

[Anchor Lead]



U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pay another visit to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to help move along the stalled denuclearization negotiations. Trump made the offer in a letter to Kim delivered to the North’s foreign minister at a regional summit in Singapore. However, the U.S. has been adamant about not easing any sanctions until it is clear that North Korea has completely rid its nuclear program.



[Pkg]



According to National Security Adviser John Bolton appearing on Fox News, President Donald Trump proposed that State Secretary Mike Pompeo make another visit to North Korea in his letter to North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un delivered at the ASEAN Regional Forum last week. He also said that President Trump is ready to meet with Chairman Kim at any time. He added, however, that what they need is not more rhetoric, but performance on denuclearization, emphasizing the importance of tangible steps from North Korea. In an earlier interview with CNN, Bolton mentioned previous collaborations between North Korea and Iran and said that the Trump administration's responses to the two countries are the same. In another interview with PBS, he urged North Korea to take necessary actions for denuclearization. He added that relaxation of any sanctions is not under consideration. Nonetheless, he disclosed President Trump's willingness to talk and the proposal for Secretary Pompeo to meet with Kim again, demonstrating his commitment to seeing through the bilateral agreement between the U.S. and North Korea to the end.

