Payment Memos News Today 입력 2018.08.08 (15:04) 수정 2018.08.08 (15:09)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A memo by Former Woori Financial Group Chair Lee Pal-seung has been made public in which he claims to have given 2.2 billion won to ex-President Lee Myung-bak and his family. The memorandum documents in detail the favors asked of ex-President Lee and his close associates and the cash delivery dates.



[Pkg]



Former Woori Financial Group Chair Lee Pal-seung's memo was made public at the trial of ex-President Lee Myung-bak. The 41-page memo was written by the former chairman from January 2008, immediately after the ex-president's election victory, to the month of May. The former Woori Financial Group chief recorded that he had met with the president-elect at an office in Seoul on February 23rd, 2008. The memo says the former president talked about Lee Pal-seung's future career options as the head of the Financial Supervisory Service or the Korea Development Bank, or a lawmaker, and told him to wait a while. When someone else was appointed to the Financial Supervisory Service governor after the new president's inauguration, he wrote how he felt hatred toward Lee Myung-bak and whether he should sever all ties with him. In a memo written on March 28th, he wrote that the president's family was shameless for not even thanking him although he had given them three billion won. Former Woori chairman Lee also recorded in detail the meetings with the president at Cheong Wa Dae. The prosecution said that the dates in

Lee's memo matches the presidential office's entry records. Prosecutors also found records of around 2.2 billion won being given to the former president's son-in-law and attorney, Lee Sang-joo as well as his older brother and former lawmaker Lee Sang-deuk. The prosecution believes Lee Pal-seung's memos disclosed at the court are damning evidence that can prove former President Lee Myung-bak's bribery charges.

Payment Memos

입력 2018.08.08 (15:04) 수정 2018.08.08 (15:09) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A memo by Former Woori Financial Group Chair Lee Pal-seung has been made public in which he claims to have given 2.2 billion won to ex-President Lee Myung-bak and his family. The memorandum documents in detail the favors asked of ex-President Lee and his close associates and the cash delivery dates.



[Pkg]



Former Woori Financial Group Chair Lee Pal-seung's memo was made public at the trial of ex-President Lee Myung-bak. The 41-page memo was written by the former chairman from January 2008, immediately after the ex-president's election victory, to the month of May. The former Woori Financial Group chief recorded that he had met with the president-elect at an office in Seoul on February 23rd, 2008. The memo says the former president talked about Lee Pal-seung's future career options as the head of the Financial Supervisory Service or the Korea Development Bank, or a lawmaker, and told him to wait a while. When someone else was appointed to the Financial Supervisory Service governor after the new president's inauguration, he wrote how he felt hatred toward Lee Myung-bak and whether he should sever all ties with him. In a memo written on March 28th, he wrote that the president's family was shameless for not even thanking him although he had given them three billion won. Former Woori chairman Lee also recorded in detail the meetings with the president at Cheong Wa Dae. The prosecution said that the dates in

Lee's memo matches the presidential office's entry records. Prosecutors also found records of around 2.2 billion won being given to the former president's son-in-law and attorney, Lee Sang-joo as well as his older brother and former lawmaker Lee Sang-deuk. The prosecution believes Lee Pal-seung's memos disclosed at the court are damning evidence that can prove former President Lee Myung-bak's bribery charges.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보