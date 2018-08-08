Danger to Poultry News Today 입력 2018.08.08 (15:06) 수정 2018.08.08 (15:09)

[Anchor Lead]



A growing number of chickens and other kinds of poultry have been dying amid this summer’s record heat wave. On top of that problem, fowl ticks are spreading, causing serious damage. Here is more.



[Pkg]



This farm raises chickens indigenous to Korea. Chickens gather in front of electric fans to escape from the unbearable heat. They rarely move away. Dead chickens are seen around the farm. About ten chickens were found dead today alone. Approximately 7,000 dead chickens are kept in piles adjacent to the farm.



[Soundbite] Chicken farmer (Voice Modified) : "I am sad to see chickens struggling to survive. As many as 400 or 500 chickens die in one building. Even 1,000 chickens die when the temperature hits record high."



In addition to the deaths of chicken, the spread of fowl ticks is causing another problem for farmers.



[Soundbite] "Look here. Can you see the fowl ticks?"



Fowl ticks are prolific and one pair can reproduce hundreds of thousands of ticks in just 12 weeks in hot weather. Furthermore, toxic pesticides cannot be used. Farmers work hard to catch and burn them out. But it is not easy. Fowl ticks cause malnutrition for chicken and even lower their egg laying rates. But there's not much that can be done. Roughly four million poultry birds have died amid the heat wave across the nation. Chicken farmers' suffering has exacerbated due to the spread of fowl ticks.

