Protecting Spoonbills News Today 입력 2018.08.08 (15:07) 수정 2018.08.08 (15:11)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The blackfaced spoonbill is a very seriously endangered species with just 3,000 birds observed worldwide. Some 80 percent of the remaining birds travel to the Korean port city of Incheon to lay their eggs. Development of coastal areas has considerably reduced their habitats, calling for urgent action to protect the rare bird.



[Pkg]



This reservoir in Incheon is a habitat of blackfaced spoonbills, an endangered species of bird. Dozens of blackfaced spoonbills gather on an small islet, even refusing to eat the feed. A close look at the edge of the reservoir reveals… dead blackhead ducks around the area. They were paralyzed to death after polluted substances were discharged from a nearby industrial complex. With this aggravating environment, only 50 spoonbill chicklings were born this year, a huge drop from last year's figure of 230. This region used to be a popular habitat among blackfaced spoonbills. Around 100 birds visited here to lay eggs a year ago. But only few of the birds can be seen now. It is due to a reclamation project and the ceaseless visit of large-size trucks. Currently, only 3,900 blackfaced spoonbills are left around the world. 80 percent of them travel and lay eggs in some ten islands and mud flats near Incheon. Of their habitats, this Songdo mud flat is the only region that is preserved under the Ramsar Wetland Conservation Convention. The Incheon city government, which led reclamation projects, has belatedly decided to create places for the birds inside reclaimed regions. Continued reclamation and development of coastal areas are threatening the last habitats of the endangered bird.

Protecting Spoonbills

입력 2018.08.08 (15:07) 수정 2018.08.08 (15:11) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The blackfaced spoonbill is a very seriously endangered species with just 3,000 birds observed worldwide. Some 80 percent of the remaining birds travel to the Korean port city of Incheon to lay their eggs. Development of coastal areas has considerably reduced their habitats, calling for urgent action to protect the rare bird.



[Pkg]



This reservoir in Incheon is a habitat of blackfaced spoonbills, an endangered species of bird. Dozens of blackfaced spoonbills gather on an small islet, even refusing to eat the feed. A close look at the edge of the reservoir reveals… dead blackhead ducks around the area. They were paralyzed to death after polluted substances were discharged from a nearby industrial complex. With this aggravating environment, only 50 spoonbill chicklings were born this year, a huge drop from last year's figure of 230. This region used to be a popular habitat among blackfaced spoonbills. Around 100 birds visited here to lay eggs a year ago. But only few of the birds can be seen now. It is due to a reclamation project and the ceaseless visit of large-size trucks. Currently, only 3,900 blackfaced spoonbills are left around the world. 80 percent of them travel and lay eggs in some ten islands and mud flats near Incheon. Of their habitats, this Songdo mud flat is the only region that is preserved under the Ramsar Wetland Conservation Convention. The Incheon city government, which led reclamation projects, has belatedly decided to create places for the birds inside reclaimed regions. Continued reclamation and development of coastal areas are threatening the last habitats of the endangered bird.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보