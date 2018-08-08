Culture Corner News Today 입력 2018.08.08 (15:09) 수정 2018.08.08 (15:14)

[Anchor Lead]



You may have seen the popular Korean shows on TV and the internet depicting hosts lovingly eating mouthwatering dishes. These shows are very popular but rumors have swirled around the internet that the government wants to regulate the broadcasts. This and more in today’s culture corner.



[Pkg]



The Health and Welfare Ministry has announced a set of measures aimed at reducing obesity. One plan indicates the government will establish guidelines and a monitoring system for TV food shows which officials say encourage binge eating. This has flared up controversy. The search item "regulating food shows" trended online on Thursday, dividing opinions among netizens. Many see it as excessive government interference while others support the idea, saying that food broadcasts are not unrelated with the issues of binge eating and obesity. Following the dispute, the health ministry sought to mitigate the controversy... saying the government announcement has been misrepresented. The ministry explained the guidelines and monitoring plans for food shows are only designed to gather data on this kind of broadcast culture, and denied any intention of regulation or sanctions. K-pop singer Psy's 'Gangnam Style' has ranked on Billboard's 100 Greatest Music Videos of the 21st Century. The music videos of three Korean artists are among the rankings released by U.S. Billboard magazine. Gangnam Style ranked the highest for an Asian music video at 12th while boy band BTS's "Blood Sweat and Tears" came in 67th and Girls' Generation's "Gee" 92nd. Billboard said that Psy's video became a surprise global sensation that turned all eyes to South Korea’s music industry. Released in 2012, Gangnam Style took the world by storm to become the first-ever video to be viewed over 1 billion times on YouTube. So far, it's recorded 3.1 billion views.

