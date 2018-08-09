Water Quality Test News Today 입력 2018.08.09 (15:26) 수정 2018.08.09 (15:31)

[Anchor Lead]



The results of a water quality test at four major water parks show that they all meet domestic standards but they do not live up to stricter criteria applied in other countries. Let’s take a look.



[Pkg]



Water parks are a major summer attraction for families. But some people have reported skin problems after visiting these parks.



[Soundbite] Water Park Visitor (Voice Modified) : "I had allergic symptoms on my chest, hips, thighs and arms, literally all over my body. My son suffered stomatitis."



The Korea Consumer Agency has tested the water quality at the nation's top four water theme parks and findings show that at all four sites, had combined residual chlorine levels exceeding figures set by the World Health Organization. Combined residual chlorine is produced when human sweat or urine is combined with chlorine. The chlorine level is high when a larger number of people use the facility and when the water is not frequently changed. It is a key indicator of water quality but no related standards exist in Korea. The regularity of these inspections is also problematic. Large water parks are tested every quarter or only once a year. Critics call for frequent tests saying that regulations should be followed such as mandatory testing every other week for certain water facilities including ground fountains.

