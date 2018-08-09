Culture Corner News Today 입력 2018.08.09 (15:31) 수정 2018.08.09 (15:37)

[Anchor Lead]



In today’s culture corner, the Korean Film Archive will be screening films on a painful but important historical topic. That story and more coming up.



[Pkg]



The Korean Film Archive will hold a special screening of movies about victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery for a week long event starting August 14. The archive said it is hosting the event to honor the victims on the occasion of the International Memorial Day for Japanese Military Sexual Slavery Victims. A total of 9 films will be screened including "Spirits' Homecoming" which tells the life story of elderly victims. Alongside the screenings, an exhibition of paintings drawn by the victims will also be held. Watching the films and viewing the artwork are both free of charge. August 14th, the international memorial day for sexual slavery victims, was the day when the late Kim Hak-soon became the first survivor to publicly come out and give her testimony. South Korea designated the day as an official day of commemoration late last year, and government-led memorial events are also scheduled from this year. Singer Shoo, a member of the now disbanded '90s girl group S.E.S, will likely have to pay penalties for breaching contracts with companies for which she served as an advertisement model, following reports that she was sued for not paying back 600 million won of gambling debt. Shoo retired and disappeared from the public eye after marrying a former basketball player. However she again enjoyed a lot of popularity by revealing her everyday life bringing up her twin daughters on a reality TV show. She appeared in more than 20 advertisements with her daughters. Entertainment industry insiders say that with her gambling scandal, Shoo will likely face disputes over paying penalties for contract violations, as many of her advertisements were for babies' food products and home appliances, which depend on the models' image as a homely woman. According to the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office. Shoo was sued over not paying back 600 million won in gambling debt she allegedly borrowed at a Seoul hotel casino in June. After her gambling problem was reported, the singer admitted to the allegations and promised to repay all her debts.

