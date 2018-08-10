Opinion Rigging News Today 입력 2018.08.10 (15:09) 수정 2018.08.10 (15:32)

[Anchor Lead]



Gyeongsangnam-do Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo returned home early Friday after being grilled for over 20 hours in the ongoing online opinion rigging scandal. It was his second summons. The special counsel team cross examined the governor and the power blogger known as "druking" who is at the center of the rigging case.



[Pkg]



Kim Kyoung-soo left the special prosecutors' office past 5 a.m. Friday, following an overnight interrorogation where he was cross examined with Kim Dong-won, the power blogger known as "druking" who is at the heart of the opinion rigging scandal.



[Soundbite] Kim Kyoung-soo (Governor, Gyeongsangnam-do Prov.) : "The special counsel should deliver a reasonable and fair response strictly based on the truth and without any political considerations."



The Governor maintained his stance that there were no personnel favors exchanged with the blogger. He pledged to return to his province and focus on duties as governor in regional affairs, and help revive the local economy. Supporters and protesters were gathered outside the prosecutors office. One protester had to be restrained for grabbing the his clothes. The special counsel team cross-examined the governor and druking for three and a half hours from 10:30 pm Thursday. Investigators planned to start the session at 8:30 but the actual grilling began two hours later. During the session, the governor and druking were seated face to face as a prosecutor and investigator questioned the two. Officials focused on whether the governor was consistent in his statements and attitude, and if he was able to logically refute druking's testimony. The special counsel only has about two weeks left in its investigation and viewed the Thursday summons as the last chance to question the governor. Based on the findings, the probe team will decide whether to request an arrest warrant for governor Kim within the week.

