Illegal Facilities News Today 입력 2018.08.10 (15:20)

[Anchor Lead]



The police are cracking down on illegal facilities set up in popular vacation spots. Some businesses set up tables near mountain streams to gain customers, others built lodging facilities on the state-owned land.



[Pkg]



This valley is located inside a development restricted area. Sunshades are set up along one side of the stream and pools on the other. No lifeguards can be seen at this unregistered water park. Restaurant licenses are not issued in this area, but that doesn't keep them from setting up tables and selling food. There is a small building on the state-owned land right next to another valley. It was used as a pension and reportedly has been in operation for a long time.



[Soundbite] (Judicial Police) : "So they remodeled it in the 1980s and have been running it since as a pension."



[Soundbite] (Employee) : "It was first a B&B ..."



This place was called in as a rural B&B, but there were several other buildings in addition to the reported facilities.



[Soundbite] (Judicial Police) : "Didn't you hear that you shouldn't run any more facilities when you were being trained?"



[Soundbite] (Employee) : "Yes, I did."



These crackdowns take place every year, but illegal facilities have not been eradicated. Most of these illegal accommodations can be reserved through major social commerce sites or lodging applications, so consumers need to make sure the facilities are legal. The Gyeonggi Special Judicial Police have arrested the owners of these illegal facilities as operators of unlicensed businesses and plans to notify local authorities to shut them down.

