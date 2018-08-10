Culture Corner News Today 입력 2018.08.10 (15:22) 수정 2018.08.10 (15:32)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



In today’s culture corner, a former pop singer has revealed that he was involved in a recent scandal involving abuse of power and arrogance toward others. That story and more coming up.



[Pkg]



A former pop singer has revealed his position regarding speculation that he was involved in a case of gapjil, a Korean buzzword referring to abuse of power or a generally arrogant attitude toward others. He is Hwang Hyun-min, a member of the now disbanded, co-ed K-pop group from the 1990s. Hwang said on social media that he is the former singer in question and decided to reveal his name to help dispel unfair accusations against him. He explained that his car had had a defect and even abruptly come to a stop on the highway while driving, putting his family in danger. He then apologized for swearing and behaving violently and aggressively. Hwang made news after a cable channel reported that a former singer had been abusive at imported car store. With Hwang's explanation, however, the criticism has mounted against the imported car company. Hwang also pledged to take legal action and sue the company for defamation. The first-generation K-pop boy group G.O.D will make a brief comeback. G.O.D said that it is now preparing for a project to mark the 20th anniversary of its debut, which falls on January 13th, 2019. With all five original members of the group participating, the commemorative project will take place from this fall to early next year. During the period, the group will release a new album and hold a large-scale concert. After making its debut in 1999 with the song "To Mother," G.O.D enjoyed explosive popularity across generations and rose to stardom. However, Yoon Kye-sang left the group in 2004 and the remaining four members have focused on solo activities, rather than performing as a group, since 2006. G.O.D. said it hopes that the commemorative project will be a great gift for its fans.

Culture Corner

입력 2018.08.10 (15:22) 수정 2018.08.10 (15:32) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



In today’s culture corner, a former pop singer has revealed that he was involved in a recent scandal involving abuse of power and arrogance toward others. That story and more coming up.



[Pkg]



A former pop singer has revealed his position regarding speculation that he was involved in a case of gapjil, a Korean buzzword referring to abuse of power or a generally arrogant attitude toward others. He is Hwang Hyun-min, a member of the now disbanded, co-ed K-pop group from the 1990s. Hwang said on social media that he is the former singer in question and decided to reveal his name to help dispel unfair accusations against him. He explained that his car had had a defect and even abruptly come to a stop on the highway while driving, putting his family in danger. He then apologized for swearing and behaving violently and aggressively. Hwang made news after a cable channel reported that a former singer had been abusive at imported car store. With Hwang's explanation, however, the criticism has mounted against the imported car company. Hwang also pledged to take legal action and sue the company for defamation. The first-generation K-pop boy group G.O.D will make a brief comeback. G.O.D said that it is now preparing for a project to mark the 20th anniversary of its debut, which falls on January 13th, 2019. With all five original members of the group participating, the commemorative project will take place from this fall to early next year. During the period, the group will release a new album and hold a large-scale concert. After making its debut in 1999 with the song "To Mother," G.O.D enjoyed explosive popularity across generations and rose to stardom. However, Yoon Kye-sang left the group in 2004 and the remaining four members have focused on solo activities, rather than performing as a group, since 2006. G.O.D. said it hopes that the commemorative project will be a great gift for its fans.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보