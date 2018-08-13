Inter-Korean Meeting News Today 입력 2018.08.13 (15:00) 수정 2018.08.13 (15:27)

[Anchor Lead]



South and North Korea have begun high-level talks on holding a third summit between their leaders aimed at deepening inter-Korean relations.



The meeting started at around 10 a.m. Monday on the northern side of the truce village of Panmunjeom that separates the two Koreas.



South Korea's four-member delegation is led by Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, while Ri Son-gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, heads the North's five-member delegation.



Ri opened the meeting on a positive note, emphasizing the importance of improving and developing relations between the two Koreas.



Cho struck a similarly optimistic tone, saying that any differences would be tackled when the two Koreas keep "the same mind."



South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un previously agreed to the autumn summit in Pyongyang, but without setting any concrete details.

