Inter-Korean Meeting
입력 2018.08.13 (15:00) 수정 2018.08.13 (15:27) News Today
Inter-Korean Meeting
[Anchor Lead]

South and North Korea have begun high-level talks on holding a third summit between their leaders aimed at deepening inter-Korean relations.

The meeting started at around 10 a.m. Monday on the northern side of the truce village of Panmunjeom that separates the two Koreas.

South Korea's four-member delegation is led by Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, while Ri Son-gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, heads the North's five-member delegation.

Ri opened the meeting on a positive note, emphasizing the importance of improving and developing relations between the two Koreas.

Cho struck a similarly optimistic tone, saying that any differences would be tackled when the two Koreas keep "the same mind."

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un previously agreed to the autumn summit in Pyongyang, but without setting any concrete details.
