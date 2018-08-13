Inter-Korean Meeting

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
South and North Korea have begun high-level talks on holding a third summit between their leaders aimed at deepening inter-Korean relations.
The meeting started at around 10 a.m. Monday on the northern side of the truce village of Panmunjeom that separates the two Koreas.
South Korea's four-member delegation is led by Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, while Ri Son-gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, heads the North's five-member delegation.
Ri opened the meeting on a positive note, emphasizing the importance of improving and developing relations between the two Koreas.
Cho struck a similarly optimistic tone, saying that any differences would be tackled when the two Koreas keep "the same mind."
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un previously agreed to the autumn summit in Pyongyang, but without setting any concrete details.
