Changing Pyongyang News Today 입력 2018.08.13 (15:05)

[Anchor Lead]



A KBS team in Pyongyang covering the International Youth Football Tournament says it has been witnessing the city undergo a transformation with several construction sites in full swing despite the scorching heat. Here's a look around the rapidly changing North Korean capital city.



[Pkg]



Here are some sights from around the Daedonggang River in Pyongyang, perfectly blending in with the sparkling summer sky. Buildings with different shapes and colors match the surroundings. Also coming into view are North Korean landmarks, including an outdoor skating rink open year round. High-rises over 30 stories tall line the riverside... and while the old section of the city is mostly gray, the newly built streets are filled with colorful structures. Sand is dragged up from the river bed, suggesting new building construction is in full swing. Pyongyang residents wearing simple, refined, outfits bursting with color can be seen just about everywhere. Few appear tense in their facial expressions or speech. The midday sun that scorched the city is now slowly setting... and dusk descends on Pyongyang. Lights come on one by one as the darkness spreads. The Ryugyong Hotel, far to the right, turns on its dazzling night lights. North Korea's power supply appears to be stable, judging from all the lighted buildings. The night scenery along the Daedonggang River is not so different from any other metropolis. In downtown Pyongyang, people prepare for an event to celebrate the country's government establishment day on September 9th. And nighttime in Pyongyang settles in.

