Tour Package Risks News Today 입력 2018.08.13 (15:09) 수정 2018.08.13 (15:27)

[Anchor Lead]



Many people go on vacation using group package tours sold by travel agents. However, travelers are advised to take extra caution, as a growing number of people are finding themselves suffering from travel agents changing the schedule without prior consent or simply avoiding customers' demands for compensation.



[Pkg]



In May this year, an office worker surnamed Joo went to Vietnam with his family on a group packaged tour he purchased from a home shopping channel. But The trip was not what he had expected. Only half of the initially planned tours happened and the remaining schedule was unilaterally adjusted by the tour guide without prior agreement.



[Soundbite] Joo (Victim (Voice Modified)) : "In the morning, the guided asked us about if we were going to go ahead with an initial plan, despite the hot weather. We wanted to go at first. But the guide pressured us to cancel the tour, saying that the weather was so hot and there was nothing much to see. So we gave in."



After returning home, Joo demanded compensation from the home shopping channel. His request was denied so Joo then asked the Korea Consumer Agency to help him with his claim. The number of customers' complaints about contract breach by travel agents has increased each year. The consumer protection agency has received 6,300 such complaints this year. Most of the complaints are about travel companies' refusal to cancel contracts or failure to adhere to contract terms. In order to prevent losses, customers are advised to compare prices and info on tour programs and check rules for cancellation and refunds in advance before making payment.



[Soundbite] Lee Seung-hyung(Korea Consumer Agency) : "It is possible to check if it is a registered travel company through the web site of the Korea Association of Travel Agents."



According to experts, customers also need to secure photos or videos, as well as contract copies and receipts, to prove travel agents' contract breaches.

