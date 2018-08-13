Beach Vacation News Today 입력 2018.08.13 (15:11) 수정 2018.08.13 (15:27)

With the summer in full swing, a lot of people head to the beach to cool down. Today, we will take you to the eastern coastal city of Donghae in Gangwon-do Province. Nongoldam-gil in Mookho is famous for offering panoramic views of the ocean. Check it out.



The court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by singer Lee Mi-ja asking to dismiss taxes imposed by the state. A tax probe 2 years ago found that Lee did not report 4.4 billion won out of her 7.6 billion won income over the past decade. She was slapped with some 2 billion won in general income tax. Then Lee argued she had no knowledge about the unlawful action and filed a suit asking for at least part of the tax payment to be revoked. On Tuesday, the court rejected her request, saying she failed to report a large sum of income for a long period of time and the amount of tax imposed is reasonable. The court said it believed the seasoned singer not only under reported her income but also made efforts to conceal her earnings. According to authorities, Lee did not write up contracts or received her pay in cash so that no records of her income would remain. She also resorted to methods of using her husband's account or donating lump sums of cash to her son for tax evasion purposes. The Korean film "The Spy Gone North" starring actor Hwang Jung-min opens Wednesday. Its box office performance is drawing keen attention. According to data by the Korean Film Council, ticket reservations for "The Spy Gone North" accounted for 20% of advance ticket sales for all movies as of Tuesday midnight. It ranks second just behind "Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds." The ticket sales percentage is the highest among all the new releases hitting theaters on Wednesday including "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again." Pundits anticipate "The Spy Gone North" will give another boost to the box office in addition to "Along With the

Gods" which has already attracted 7 million moviegoers. The espionage thriller is the story of a spy who existed in the mid to late 1990s and was devoted to getting to the bottom of the North Korean nuclear issue. The film is based on a real espionage case that took place between the two Koreas.

