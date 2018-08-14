Summit in Pyongyang News Today 입력 2018.08.14 (15:07) 수정 2018.08.14 (15:34)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The two Koreas have agreed to a summit in Pyongyang next month between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The exact date and agenda for what will be the third such meeting between the two leaders this year have yet to emerge.



[Pkg]



South and North Korea have held high-level talks to discuss the third inter-Korean summit. There was no doubt that Pyongyang would be chosen as the most likely location of the upcoming summit, as the chief of the North Korean delegation mentioned it right away.



[Soundbite] Ri Son-kwon(Chief of N. Korean Delegation) : "By discussing a summit meeting between the leaders of the North and the South we can address the wishes of our nation."



After several rounds of talks, the two sides announced a joint statement at 2 p.m., much earlier than expected. The statement said that the next inter-Korean summit will take place in Pyongyang in September. President Moon Jae-in will become the third South Korean leader to visit Pyongyang after former presidents Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun, who visited the North Korean capital in 2000 and 2007, respectively. However, the two sides have not agreed on the exact date of the summit. Although they did discuss the issues of denuclearization and the establishment of a peace system.

Summit in Pyongyang

입력 2018.08.14 (15:07) 수정 2018.08.14 (15:34) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The two Koreas have agreed to a summit in Pyongyang next month between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The exact date and agenda for what will be the third such meeting between the two leaders this year have yet to emerge.



[Pkg]



South and North Korea have held high-level talks to discuss the third inter-Korean summit. There was no doubt that Pyongyang would be chosen as the most likely location of the upcoming summit, as the chief of the North Korean delegation mentioned it right away.



[Soundbite] Ri Son-kwon(Chief of N. Korean Delegation) : "By discussing a summit meeting between the leaders of the North and the South we can address the wishes of our nation."



After several rounds of talks, the two sides announced a joint statement at 2 p.m., much earlier than expected. The statement said that the next inter-Korean summit will take place in Pyongyang in September. President Moon Jae-in will become the third South Korean leader to visit Pyongyang after former presidents Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun, who visited the North Korean capital in 2000 and 2007, respectively. However, the two sides have not agreed on the exact date of the summit. Although they did discuss the issues of denuclearization and the establishment of a peace system.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보