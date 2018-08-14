Stalled Negotiations News Today 입력 2018.08.14 (15:08) 수정 2018.08.14 (15:34)

[Anchor Lead]



Following news of more inter-Korean summit talks, U.S. media reports have focused on whether the summit can produce a breakthrough in the stalled negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea. Here’s what observers are saying across the Pacific.



[Pkg]



US news outlets have expressed expectations and concern over news of the third summit meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The Associated Press said the push for the Korean leaders' third summit comes amid renewed worries surrounding a nuclear standoff between Washington and Pyongyang. It said the international community is waiting to see whether North Korea will begin its nuclear dismantlement. The Wall Street Journal said the fact the two Koreas failed to agree on the summit agenda shows that it is difficult to see progress in inter-Korean affairs without any concrete agreement made between the US and North Korea. CNN said President Trump and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have preached patience with North Korea, arguing that complex nuclear negotiations take time. But CNN said the two sides appear to have hit an impasse. Bloomberg News said the two Korean leaders agreed to hold their third meeting this year, as they seek to preserve a detente tested by disputes between Pyongyang and Washington. The report said that President Moon will have a tricky balancing act at the summit: Maintaining momentum for inter-Korean dialogue while also nudging the North Korean leader to make progress on denuclearization with the U.S. Bloomberg said the summit between Kim and Moon could set the stage for a second meeting between the North Korean leader and President Trump. The Washington Post said the Trump administration appears to have run into rougher waters in recent weeks in its attempts to persuade North Korea to denuclearize, but the two Koreas appear to be making more progress in their gradual rapprochement. BBC cited Moon Chung-in, special adviser to President Moon, as saying that he believed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would be visiting Pyongyang as early as next week and that Pyongyang and Washington will be able to produce some kind of compromise.

