[Anchor Lead]



Lawmakers have agreed across party lines to completely abolish the practice of special activity funds handed out to representatives and adding up to tens of millions of won. The decision was made after heavy criticism for a previous reform proposal obligating lawmakers to disclose receipts from spending of the funds.​​

​​

[Pkg]



The ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition Liberty Korea Party reversed their position five days after they proposed keeping the funds intact while managing them more transparently and disclosing the related receipts. The rival parties agreed to completely abolish the much-disputed special activity funds.



[Soundbite] Kim Sung-tae(Liberty Korea Party Floor Leader) : "Negotiating blocs have completely agreed on abolishing parliamentary special activity funds."



This year, 6.2 billion won had been set aside as parliamentary special activity funds. Of that amount, funds provided to parliamentary negotiating bodies will be abolished. However, some critics cast suspicion on the move, saying that the ruling and main opposition parties might attempt to increase the budget for business expenses, to compensate for scrapping the special activity funds.



[Soundbite] Lee Jung-mi(Justice Party Head) : "If the two parties push to increase business expenses without disclosing where special activity funds were used, this will be eventually a cover-up for special activity funds."



[Soundbite] Hong Young-pyo(Democratic Party Floor Leader) : "We will improve and supplement the measure if necessary."



The ruling and main opposition parties will discuss how to use the budget set aside for special activity funds through a reform subcommittee under the National Assembly's house steering committee.

