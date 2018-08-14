Hidden Camera Case News Today 입력 2018.08.14 (15:12) 수정 2018.08.14 (15:34)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A court ruling has been handed down in the case of a student who secretly filmed a nude model at Hongik University in Seoul. This incident angered women across the country who said authorities pursued the case more vigorously because the victim was a man.



[Pkg]



The suspect in the hidden camera scandal is known by the surname An. She's known to have secretly filmed a nude male model during an art class at Hongik University.



[Soundbite] (Perpetrator of Secret Filming Scandal (May 2018)) : "(Do you have anything to say to the victim?) I'm sorry."



The swift police investigation and arrest of the suspect had led to controversy that the police probe was biased against women. Women protesters held four rallies denouncing the police. Following three months, the court has issued a verdict, sentencing the suspect to 10 months behind bars and 40 hours of a sexual violence treatment program. The court said the photo posted online fully showed the victim's face, inflicting irreparable damages. The court also noted that while the photo was deleted, it had already spread online, reproducing the damage. The court said the prison term was inevitable as the victim wanted a stern punishment. Even though the court stressed that the level of penalty would not differ between men and women, the verdict immediately triggered dispute of an unfair punishment. In similar cases of hidden camera incidents involving the circulation of photos, only 27% of such cases led to an actual prison sentence in the past five years.



[Soundbite] Han Nuri(Korea Cyber Sex Violence Response Center) : "There was once a victim who also asked for stiff penalties but in that case a 3.5 million won fine was imposed. We ask authorities to continue with their resolve, treat every case the same and deliver the same level of punishment."



But some in the legal community say the sentencing was appropriate given the offensive nature of the crime as the suspect not only filmed and distributed the photo but also did not conceal the victim's face.

Hidden Camera Case

입력 2018.08.14 (15:12) 수정 2018.08.14 (15:34) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A court ruling has been handed down in the case of a student who secretly filmed a nude model at Hongik University in Seoul. This incident angered women across the country who said authorities pursued the case more vigorously because the victim was a man.



[Pkg]



The suspect in the hidden camera scandal is known by the surname An. She's known to have secretly filmed a nude male model during an art class at Hongik University.



[Soundbite] (Perpetrator of Secret Filming Scandal (May 2018)) : "(Do you have anything to say to the victim?) I'm sorry."



The swift police investigation and arrest of the suspect had led to controversy that the police probe was biased against women. Women protesters held four rallies denouncing the police. Following three months, the court has issued a verdict, sentencing the suspect to 10 months behind bars and 40 hours of a sexual violence treatment program. The court said the photo posted online fully showed the victim's face, inflicting irreparable damages. The court also noted that while the photo was deleted, it had already spread online, reproducing the damage. The court said the prison term was inevitable as the victim wanted a stern punishment. Even though the court stressed that the level of penalty would not differ between men and women, the verdict immediately triggered dispute of an unfair punishment. In similar cases of hidden camera incidents involving the circulation of photos, only 27% of such cases led to an actual prison sentence in the past five years.



[Soundbite] Han Nuri(Korea Cyber Sex Violence Response Center) : "There was once a victim who also asked for stiff penalties but in that case a 3.5 million won fine was imposed. We ask authorities to continue with their resolve, treat every case the same and deliver the same level of punishment."



But some in the legal community say the sentencing was appropriate given the offensive nature of the crime as the suspect not only filmed and distributed the photo but also did not conceal the victim's face.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보