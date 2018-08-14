New Medical Material News Today 입력 2018.08.14 (15:14) 수정 2018.08.14 (15:34)

[Anchor Lead]



Developing innovative materials is key to creating new medical products that can be inserted in the body or attached to the skin. Such materials must be very elastic, electro conductive and harmless to the body. Korean researchers have recently developed a material that meets all those requirements.



[Pkg]



A thin patch attached to the hand checks the heart beat and displays the patient's health condition via LED. It continues to operate even when it is bent over the skin. Implantable medical devices that can help heart disease patients must pose zero threat to the body even during prolonged use. Korean researchers have developed a non-toxic rubber material that is elastic and conductive at the same time. Existing materials made of silver nano are good at conducting electricity, but the silver can corrode in the body and emit toxins. Researchers from the Institute for Basic Science evenly coated silver nano wire with gold to prevent silver oxidation. They also mixed it with a rubber substance in the shape of a net to ensure elasticity and conductivity. As a result, the material's elasticity and conductivity were found to be good enough to transmit electric signals even when the material was stretched out up to eight times its original size. The researchers plan to make a net-shaped electro-conductive rubber material in order to develop a medical device that can be wrapped around the heart. The new material is also expected to be used as a thermo-electric patch that can be attached to the skin to treat arthritis.

