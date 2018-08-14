University Closures News Today 입력 2018.08.14 (15:16) 수정 2018.08.14 (15:34)

[Anchor Lead]



As a result of the plunging birthrate in Korea, domestic universities are seeing their class rolls decline every year. About 40 private universities in the nation are expected to be closed by 2021.



[Pkg]



According to the government estimate, 38 private universities will be closed down within three years due to a drastic decrease in the number of students and financial difficulties. In a report submitted to the National Assembly Education Committee, the Education Ministry said that in 2021 local universities will likely be short of 56,000 students. As a result, 38 private universities will have to be shut down in 2021. It's the first time that the government provided an official estimate of the number of colleges that are likely to be shut down. An official from the Ministry of Education said the estimate is based on the average number of enrolling students, and that in reality many more colleges will face student shortages and eventually have to close its doors. The Education Ministry has begun drafting follow-up measures to address the issues of college professors' unemployment and facility abandonment stemming from college closures. The ministry has requested 100 billion won from the state budget to pay overdue wages to professors at closed universities and retrieve funds by selling off the universities' assets. Later this month, the ministry will announce the final results of the 2018 University Basic Competence Assessment that will determine which universities will be closed down.

