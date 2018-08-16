Liberation Day Speech News Today 입력 2018.08.16 (14:57) 수정 2018.08.16 (15:26)

[Anchor Lead]



In a speech marking the 73rd anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japanese occupation, President Moon Jae-in vowed to promote inter-Korean economic cooperation in earnest based on the precondition of North Korea's denuclearization. He also outlined a proposed "East Asia railway community plan" that involves six Northeast Asian nations and the United States.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in said that true liberation can only be achieved by establishing peace between the two Koreas and by building an economic community. He called on North Korea to join in to achieve prosperity through economic cooperation. But he made clear that there is a precondition.



[Soundbite] Moon Jae-in (President) : "Only after complete denuclearization and the establishment of peace on the Korean Peninsula can we promote economic cooperation in full gear."



President Moon has proposed detailed results of denuclearization ahead of his upcoming summit with the North Korean leader in Pyongyang slated for next month. He also said that the two Koreas will aim to connect their railroads and motorways within this year. It's the first time that Moon disclosed the exact timeline of railroad cooperation in line with the Panmunjeom Statement signed between the two Koreas back in April. Moon also proposed the creation of an East Asian railway community that will involve six Northeast Asian nations, including the two Koreas, China, and Japan along with the United States. His proposal calls for economic cooperation based on railway development. The ceremony marking Korea's liberation from Japanese occupation was held in Yongsan, which used to be the starting point of the Gyeongui and Gyeongwon lines. Some 2,200 people including former independence activists and the bereaved families of those who died for their country's freedom attended the ceremony. Regarding the upcoming inter-Korean summit scheduled for next month in Pyongyang, President Moon stressed that he will continue to play a pivotal role in facilitating denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington.

