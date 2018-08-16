Women’s Basketball Win News Today 입력 2018.08.16 (15:02) 수정 2018.08.16 (15:26)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The unified Korean women's basketball team clinched its first ever victory in a major tournament during a preliminary match for the Asian Games in Jakarta. North Korean Ro Suk-yong scored a whopping 22 points.



[Pkg]



Amid cheering by Korean residents in Indonesia waving unified Korea flags, the joint inter-Korean women's basketball team delivered a meaningful performance. There were some mishaps in the logistics of the match such as the flag of Hong Kong shown on the electronic board, but the united atmosphere of the two Koreas heated up the stadium. North Korean athlete Ro Suk-yong clearly stood out and was the undisputed savior of the match. The 182-centimeter-tall center player intimidated home team Indonesia with her swift offense. She scored 22 points throughout the match, the highest for any player on either side. In a later interview, she wore a bashful smile and gave humble remarks.



[Soundbite] Ro Suk-yong (Unified Korean Women's Basketball Team) : "We fought as a single team. I feel sorry for not performing better."



Park Hye-jin and Park Hana together also contributed five three-pointers. The unified Korean team was over 30 points ahead of Indonesia in the first half. All players took to the ground in the second half as well, finishing the match by a wide margin of 108 to 40.

Women’s Basketball Win

입력 2018.08.16 (15:02) 수정 2018.08.16 (15:26) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The unified Korean women's basketball team clinched its first ever victory in a major tournament during a preliminary match for the Asian Games in Jakarta. North Korean Ro Suk-yong scored a whopping 22 points.



[Pkg]



Amid cheering by Korean residents in Indonesia waving unified Korea flags, the joint inter-Korean women's basketball team delivered a meaningful performance. There were some mishaps in the logistics of the match such as the flag of Hong Kong shown on the electronic board, but the united atmosphere of the two Koreas heated up the stadium. North Korean athlete Ro Suk-yong clearly stood out and was the undisputed savior of the match. The 182-centimeter-tall center player intimidated home team Indonesia with her swift offense. She scored 22 points throughout the match, the highest for any player on either side. In a later interview, she wore a bashful smile and gave humble remarks.



[Soundbite] Ro Suk-yong (Unified Korean Women's Basketball Team) : "We fought as a single team. I feel sorry for not performing better."



Park Hye-jin and Park Hana together also contributed five three-pointers. The unified Korean team was over 30 points ahead of Indonesia in the first half. All players took to the ground in the second half as well, finishing the match by a wide margin of 108 to 40.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보