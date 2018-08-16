Ground Traffic Signals News Today 입력 2018.08.16 (15:07) 수정 2018.08.16 (15:26)

[Anchor Lead]



Authorities have begun installing traffic signals on the ground to prevent accidents by pedestrians who constantly look down at their smartphones. Test operations are being conducted in an area of Gyeonggi-do Province, but how effective will they be? Here's more.



[Pkg]



In front of Donong Station in Gyeonggi-do- Province, as the traffic light changes, the signs on the pavement located on each end of the crosswalk also changes. This is a ground traffic light installed as a preliminary test early last month. These were installed to prevent accidents caused by people not looking while crossing streets due to using one's smartphone. People crossing the roads guided by looking at the ground traffic lights instead of looking up can be easily seen. These ground traffic signals are more noticeable in the evening as the lights become more vivid. However, some say they are not that effective. When the ground traffic lights are installed directly in the middle of the crossing, there is a chance the lights may not be visible to pedestrians. The traffic lights might be even less noticeable during the day as the lights may not be as vivid. Also, the point at which pedestrians start crossing and the direction in which they walk differ, making it challenging to be effective. Some also say that the ground traffic lights encourage people to look down at their smartphones even more so while crossing streets. The police are planning to continue conducting test operations until late this year and will revise certain traffic laws if it is decided that the ground traffic lights are necessary.

