Culture Corners News Today 입력 2018.08.16 (15:09)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korean movie star Ha Jung-woo has become the fourth actor in the country to attract a combined 100 million moviegoers. This and more in today’s culture corner.



[Pkg]



As the newly released "Along With the Gods 2" surpassed 7.7 million in ticket sales, one of its starring actors Ha Jung-woo has become only the 4th Korean film star to have accumulated 100 million moviegoers through his past filmography. Since his debut, he appeared in a total of 25 films whether in a lead or supporting role. Actor Oh Dal-su was the first in Korean film history to obtain this "100 million" title in 2015. He was followed by Song Kang-ho and Hwang Jung-min the following year. Ha Jung-woo now joins this prestigious club and he is also the youngest of the four. Ha's debut film was "She's On Duty" in 2005 after which he grew into a leading film star through the 2008 film "The Chaser." Ever since, almost all his movies have been a box office hit and he's become one of the most reliable names in Korean cinema. Entertainer Maeng Seung-ji has declared war on rumors about a lewd video featuring her that is spreading online. On her social media, she posted a captured image of an indecent file online claiming that the woman in the video is her. She said it is not her and vowed to no longer turn a blind eye to the vicious rumors. When a netizen wrote a comment telling her to just "admit the fact," Maeng told that person they will meet at the police station, hinting at legal action. Maeng debuted as a comedian but her exceptional looks have drawn more attention. These days, she hosts beauty-related TV shows. But from a year ago, a lewd video in her name began to spread online. She has repeatedly said the person in the image is not her but with little signs of the situation abating, she appears to have decided to take legal action.

입력 2018.08.16 (15:09)

