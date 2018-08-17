Nuclear Negotiations News Today 입력 2018.08.17 (15:00) 수정 2018.08.17 (15:34)

[Anchor Lead]



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has laid out a positive outlook for the denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang. He said recently that significant progress is expected in the talks in the near future. Here's more.



[Pkg]



In a government meeting convened by President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo briefed the White House about recent developments in denuclearization talks with North Korea. He said the talks with Pyongyang are ongoing and progress is being made. The top diplomat added, a big step in negotiations should be taken very soon.



[Soundbite] Mike Pompeo (U.S. Sec. of State) : "So we are continuing to make progress and we are hoping we can make a big step here before too long."



After Tweeting an upbeat message two days earlier, Pompeo further bolstered his positive outlook for denuclearization talks by using words like "before too long" and "big step." Naturally, now some speculate progress has been made in the discussion of listing of the regime's nuclear materials and programs as well as declaring an end to the Korean War. The secretary of state also expressed optimism regarding additional repatriation of wartime remains.



[Soundbite] Mike Pompeo (U.S. Sec. of State) : "The DoD is working on the next work that will hopefully lead to the returns of not dozens, but hundreds of the remains of our soldiers."



Meanwhile, the U.S. continues to press North Korea with sanctions. Recently, Washington imposed new measures against Chinese businesses that had been helping Pyongyang secretly. Moreover, President Trump blamed the country for meddling in America's relations with North Korea because of the ongoing trade war between Washington and Beijing.

