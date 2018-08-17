US-China Trade Talks News Today 입력 2018.08.17 (15:02) 수정 2018.08.17 (15:34)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Amid escalating trade frictions and high tariffs, China and the United States appear to be coming back to the negotiating table. Stock markets in the US and Europe have rallied following news of resumed trade talks between the two super powers.



[Pkg]



China's Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen will visit the U.S. next Wednesday and Thursday following Washington's invitation. The Commerce Ministry announced on its website that the vice minister will hold trade talks with David Malpass, the Under Secretary for International Affairs at the U.S. Treasury. Beijing has reaffirmed its stance of opposing unilateralism and trade protectionism, and welcomed dialogue and communication on the basis of reciprocity, equality and integrity. But during a secretive annual meeting of the Chinese leadership including President Xi Jinping held at the Beidaihe resort, a self-reflective attitude in regards to the U.S. trade war is said to have prevailed the meeting which ended Thursday. It's to be seen what changes may take place on the Chinese side in the ever intensifying trade conflict with Washington. For one, the news of trade talks resuming between the two sides has positively affected US and European stock markets. At the New York stock exchange, both the Dow Jones and Nasdaq closed the day considerably up by about one percentage point. Bourses in London, Frankfurt and Paris also ended trading higher. Global oil prices have also gone up for the first time in 4 trading days as news of US-China trade talks improved investor sentiment. It's early to be optimistic but some observers cautiously predict that a worst case scenario of a full blown trade war may be avoided.

US-China Trade Talks

입력 2018.08.17 (15:02) 수정 2018.08.17 (15:34) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Amid escalating trade frictions and high tariffs, China and the United States appear to be coming back to the negotiating table. Stock markets in the US and Europe have rallied following news of resumed trade talks between the two super powers.



[Pkg]



China's Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen will visit the U.S. next Wednesday and Thursday following Washington's invitation. The Commerce Ministry announced on its website that the vice minister will hold trade talks with David Malpass, the Under Secretary for International Affairs at the U.S. Treasury. Beijing has reaffirmed its stance of opposing unilateralism and trade protectionism, and welcomed dialogue and communication on the basis of reciprocity, equality and integrity. But during a secretive annual meeting of the Chinese leadership including President Xi Jinping held at the Beidaihe resort, a self-reflective attitude in regards to the U.S. trade war is said to have prevailed the meeting which ended Thursday. It's to be seen what changes may take place on the Chinese side in the ever intensifying trade conflict with Washington. For one, the news of trade talks resuming between the two sides has positively affected US and European stock markets. At the New York stock exchange, both the Dow Jones and Nasdaq closed the day considerably up by about one percentage point. Bourses in London, Frankfurt and Paris also ended trading higher. Global oil prices have also gone up for the first time in 4 trading days as news of US-China trade talks improved investor sentiment. It's early to be optimistic but some observers cautiously predict that a worst case scenario of a full blown trade war may be avoided.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보