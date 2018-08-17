Heat Wave Ending News Today 입력 2018.08.17 (15:04) 수정 2018.08.17 (15:34)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The record-breaking heat wave seems to be abating, as Seoul's nighttime low has dipped below 25 degrees for the first time in more than 20 days. Here's a look at how many Koreans enjoyed the cool night out.



[Pkg]



The stifling heat is gone for the night. People sit along the riverside and savor the cool breeze. Families and friends gather at this park, as tropical nights that persisted this summer has disappeared.



[Soundbite] Park Gyeol (Gyeonggi-do Resident) : "The wind is blowing and I'm soaking my feet in the water. It feels rather cold."



Some people ride bicycles to feel the cool night air, something they couldn't dare do for a while because of the heat. No sweat, thanks to the refreshing wind. This park located near downtown Seoul, is packed with people enjoying a night out. They're here to relish the few remaining summer nights. Store windows are opened wide. Gentle breeze instead of air conditioning welcome customers.



[Soundbite] Kim Geo-mun (Seoul Resident) : "It's become a lot cooler, almost like the fall weather. The air conditioner is not on in the store, but it's still cool."



The heat wave abated last night, with the nighttime low in Seoul dipping below 25 degrees celsius. After suffering from unbearable tropical nights for 26 days, Koreans made the most of the cool summer nights.

Heat Wave Ending

입력 2018.08.17 (15:04) 수정 2018.08.17 (15:34) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The record-breaking heat wave seems to be abating, as Seoul's nighttime low has dipped below 25 degrees for the first time in more than 20 days. Here's a look at how many Koreans enjoyed the cool night out.



[Pkg]



The stifling heat is gone for the night. People sit along the riverside and savor the cool breeze. Families and friends gather at this park, as tropical nights that persisted this summer has disappeared.



[Soundbite] Park Gyeol (Gyeonggi-do Resident) : "The wind is blowing and I'm soaking my feet in the water. It feels rather cold."



Some people ride bicycles to feel the cool night air, something they couldn't dare do for a while because of the heat. No sweat, thanks to the refreshing wind. This park located near downtown Seoul, is packed with people enjoying a night out. They're here to relish the few remaining summer nights. Store windows are opened wide. Gentle breeze instead of air conditioning welcome customers.



[Soundbite] Kim Geo-mun (Seoul Resident) : "It's become a lot cooler, almost like the fall weather. The air conditioner is not on in the store, but it's still cool."



The heat wave abated last night, with the nighttime low in Seoul dipping below 25 degrees celsius. After suffering from unbearable tropical nights for 26 days, Koreans made the most of the cool summer nights.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보