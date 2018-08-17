Falling Glass News Today 입력 2018.08.17 (15:05) 수정 2018.08.17 (15:34)

[Anchor Lead]



A street vendor was injured in Gangwon-do Province when a glass window struck him from above. Authorities are investigating why the window fell from the sixth story of a building in Chuncheon and how to prevent such accidents from happening again.



[Pkg]



During morning rush hours, a merchant is getting ready for the day by setting up a tent on the sidewalk in front of the store building. Then, he suddenly jerks back. The sidewalk is covered with shattered glass window fragments. The glass pane fell from the outer wall of a hospital located on the sixth floor of this building. Pieces of the sharp glass pane sliced through the tarp and left a large gash on the merchant's forehead.



[Soundbite] Hwang Jeong-hwa (Eye witness) : "I heard a crash outside the store. When I came out, I saw him holding his bleeding head."



The window that fell was the outer layer of the double pane window from the hospital wall. It first hit the terrace railing before some fragments fell on the sidewalk and some into the hospital. Police have not yet ruled out the possibility that the accident was caused when the silicone sealant holding the windows in place was weakened by the long heat wave. But other experts say that the silicon caulk melting in the heat wave is unlikely the cause because silicone can withstand high temperatures. Instead, they believe that the glass window itself was damaged to begin with or that the silicone sealant wasn't applied properly. The police plan to find out the exact cause of the accident by questioning the building's owner and the manager about what they did to manage the building.

