Special City Debate News Today 입력 2018.08.17

[Anchor Lead]



Korean cities with a population of more than one million people but that have not been designated as metropolitan cities could soon get the designation of special city. Authorities are pushing for the designation in order to provide more adequate administrative services. However, many tasks remain unresolved.



[Pkg]



Four cities in Korea have populations surpassing one million. Suwon, Changwon, Goyang and Yongin. But their organizational structure and budget are similar to cities with smaller populations. Their administrative capacity significantly lags behind compared to metropolitan cities of a similar size. In metropolitan cities, residents who are eligible for housing subsidies receive 380,000 won, whereas residents in non-metropolitan cities only get 250,000. What's more, they are required to obtain approval from higher local governments for urban planning projects. To overcome such obstacles, authorities are pushing to designate cities with populations of over one million as "special cities." Unlike metropolitan cities, special cities remain under the control of higher local governments. However, making the change will likely be a challenge. The first step is enacting relevant laws. Three bills on the designation of special cities were submitted to the 19th National Assembly, but they were automatically discarded after it ended. Another three bills were submitted to the current National Assembly, but no progress made so far. Higher local governments will likely strongly oppose the designation, as they may end up losing hundreds of billions of won in tax revenues. Nonetheless, several like-minded local lawmakers got together to push for the designation early this month.

Special City Debate

입력 2018.08.17

