Poor Water Quality

[Anchor Lead]



The water quality at the Nakdonggang River is getting worse amid the recent record-breaking heat wave and a drought. A college research team and KBS have conducted water quality tests on the river, and found that the source of drinking water for some 13 million people in southeastern Korea showed the worst quality level. The local government claims that the water goes through a highly sophisticated purifying system, but that hasn't put the residents at ease.



[Pkg]



A full algae alert was issued on August 6th by the Ministry of Environment for the Changnyeong-Haman weir. This is the source of drinking water for people of Changwon, Gyeongsangnam-do Province. A Catholic Kwandong University research team tested the water quality and found the chemical oxygen demand to be in level 6. According to the Framework Act on Environmental Policy, it's the lowest or "very bad" level. Researchers also tested the water quality at the Maegok intake station, where Daegu residents get their drinking water, and at the Nakdonggang River near the Maeri and Mulgeum intake stations for the Busan area. The research team measured the COD level and the chlorophyll-a concentration, which indicates the degree of green algae bloom in lakes created by dams, like the Nakdonggang River. Three areas, except for Maegok, were diagnosed with the lowest level six.



[Soundbite] Prof. Kim Jwa-kwan (Catholic Univ. of Busan) : "Concentrations of COD, chlorophyll-a, and phosphorus are three common indicators of water quality in lakes."



According to the Framework Act on Environmental Policy, level 6 water quality indicates highly polluted water with almost no dissolved oxygen where fish can hardly live. In short, it is dead water. Roughly 13 million residents of the southeastern region have to drink water purified from the river that has worse water quality than the water used for industrial purposes.

