Culture Corner News Today 입력 2018.08.17 (15:11) 수정 2018.08.17 (15:34)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The stars were out for a ceremony marking the nation’s 73rd National Liberation Day this week. This and more in today’s culture corner.



[Pkg]



Multiple stars appeared in a ceremony marking the nation's 73rd National Liberation Day. While actor Park Hwan-hee raised a national flag in front, two more actors--Hong Ji-min and Lee Jung-hyun--were among those signing the national anthem on the stage. The three are the descendants of independence fighters against Japan. Stars' social media channels were flooded with national flags. Actor Song Il-kook commemorated the national liberation day by posting a photo of his triplet sons holding a national flag together. As it is well known, the triplets' names are Dae-han, Min-kook and Man-se, which mean hurray for Korea. Dae-han-min-kook is the nation's full name in Korean and man-se mean hurray. Their names sound more meaningful on the national liberation day. Singer Sol-bi posted a photo of bracelets produced to help the victims of Japan's wartime sexual enslavement. Other stars, including actresses Chae Soo-bin and Kim So-hyun, also remembered the patriots who made sacrifice for the nation's liberation from Japanese colonial rule by posting the photos of national flags and commemorative expressions. K-pop sensation BTS has achieved an unprecedented record in the U.S. According to Billboard, BTS topped its social 50 chart for the longest-ever period. The social 50 chart lists singers who are the most popular on major international social media channels. Justin Bieber held the previous record of assuming the no.1 spot for 56 straight weeks. Billboard said that BTS has broken Justin Bieber's record by remaining No.1 on the chart for 57 consecutive weeks since July 29th, 2017. Meanwhile, the Recording Industry Association of America announced this week that BTS' song "Fake Love" was certified as a gold digital single earlier this month. The certification is given to a song or an album that has sold over 500,000 copies in the U.S. As a result, BTS has become the sole K-pop group to hold three gold digital singles. Its previous songs“DNA” and “Mic Drop”won the certification last year.

Culture Corner

입력 2018.08.17 (15:11) 수정 2018.08.17 (15:34) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The stars were out for a ceremony marking the nation’s 73rd National Liberation Day this week. This and more in today’s culture corner.



[Pkg]



Multiple stars appeared in a ceremony marking the nation's 73rd National Liberation Day. While actor Park Hwan-hee raised a national flag in front, two more actors--Hong Ji-min and Lee Jung-hyun--were among those signing the national anthem on the stage. The three are the descendants of independence fighters against Japan. Stars' social media channels were flooded with national flags. Actor Song Il-kook commemorated the national liberation day by posting a photo of his triplet sons holding a national flag together. As it is well known, the triplets' names are Dae-han, Min-kook and Man-se, which mean hurray for Korea. Dae-han-min-kook is the nation's full name in Korean and man-se mean hurray. Their names sound more meaningful on the national liberation day. Singer Sol-bi posted a photo of bracelets produced to help the victims of Japan's wartime sexual enslavement. Other stars, including actresses Chae Soo-bin and Kim So-hyun, also remembered the patriots who made sacrifice for the nation's liberation from Japanese colonial rule by posting the photos of national flags and commemorative expressions. K-pop sensation BTS has achieved an unprecedented record in the U.S. According to Billboard, BTS topped its social 50 chart for the longest-ever period. The social 50 chart lists singers who are the most popular on major international social media channels. Justin Bieber held the previous record of assuming the no.1 spot for 56 straight weeks. Billboard said that BTS has broken Justin Bieber's record by remaining No.1 on the chart for 57 consecutive weeks since July 29th, 2017. Meanwhile, the Recording Industry Association of America announced this week that BTS' song "Fake Love" was certified as a gold digital single earlier this month. The certification is given to a song or an album that has sold over 500,000 copies in the U.S. As a result, BTS has become the sole K-pop group to hold three gold digital singles. Its previous songs“DNA” and “Mic Drop”won the certification last year.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보