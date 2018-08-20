기사 본문 영역

Family Reunions
입력 2018.08.20 (15:01) 수정 2018.08.20 (15:09) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Families separated by the Korean War have come together in an emotional reunion at the scenic Mount Kumgang Resort in North Korea.

Eighty-nine South Koreans with family still in the North traveled to the reunion this morning on a bus from Hanhwa Resort in Sokcho, Gangwon-do Province.

After arriving at their hotel, the participants had lunch before meeting with their loved ones in the afternoon.

The family members will meet for six sessions for a total of about 11 hours over the three-day event.

The reunion comes 65 years after the Korean War ended with an armistice in 1953.
