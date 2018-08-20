Family Reunions

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Families separated by the Korean War have come together in an emotional reunion at the scenic Mount Kumgang Resort in North Korea.
Eighty-nine South Koreans with family still in the North traveled to the reunion this morning on a bus from Hanhwa Resort in Sokcho, Gangwon-do Province.
After arriving at their hotel, the participants had lunch before meeting with their loved ones in the afternoon.
The family members will meet for six sessions for a total of about 11 hours over the three-day event.
The reunion comes 65 years after the Korean War ended with an armistice in 1953.
