Family Reunions News Today 입력 2018.08.20 (15:01) 수정 2018.08.20 (15:09)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Families separated by the Korean War have come together in an emotional reunion at the scenic Mount Kumgang Resort in North Korea.



Eighty-nine South Koreans with family still in the North traveled to the reunion this morning on a bus from Hanhwa Resort in Sokcho, Gangwon-do Province.



After arriving at their hotel, the participants had lunch before meeting with their loved ones in the afternoon.



The family members will meet for six sessions for a total of about 11 hours over the three-day event.



The reunion comes 65 years after the Korean War ended with an armistice in 1953.



Family Reunions

입력 2018.08.20 (15:01) 수정 2018.08.20 (15:09) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Families separated by the Korean War have come together in an emotional reunion at the scenic Mount Kumgang Resort in North Korea.



Eighty-nine South Koreans with family still in the North traveled to the reunion this morning on a bus from Hanhwa Resort in Sokcho, Gangwon-do Province.



After arriving at their hotel, the participants had lunch before meeting with their loved ones in the afternoon.



The family members will meet for six sessions for a total of about 11 hours over the three-day event.



The reunion comes 65 years after the Korean War ended with an armistice in 1953.



News Today 전체보기 기자 정보