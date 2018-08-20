Wild Boars News Today 입력 2018.08.20 (15:06) 수정 2018.08.20 (15:15)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



An unusual number of crops have died amid this year's long heat wave and drought. Now farmers have one more problem to deal with as wild boars come down from the mountains, trouncing through their fields and trampling over their hard work.



[Pkg]



A large plot of land lies in ruin on one side and untouched on the other.



[Soundbite] Lee Yeong-pyo (Daejeon Farmer) : "I was stunned this morning. Boars ruined my field up there also. I don't feel like farming anymore."



This summer, local governments of Daejeon and Sejong received roughly 320 reports of crop damages caused by wild boars. The number has increased by about 60 cases compared to the same time last year. The long heat wave has dried up their habitats, causing the boars to come down to human residential areas. So, the local government has temporarily permitted nighttime hunting in the Daejeon area.



[Soundbite] Kim Yong-ho (Dong-gu Dist. Office, Daejeon) : "We conduct on-site inspections and provide damage compensation. There is also a project to support the installation of preventive facilities like electric or steel fences when boar attacks persist."



Farmers suffering from the unprecedented heat wave and drought are disheartened as they have to deal with wild boar attacks.

Wild Boars

입력 2018.08.20 (15:06) 수정 2018.08.20 (15:15) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



An unusual number of crops have died amid this year's long heat wave and drought. Now farmers have one more problem to deal with as wild boars come down from the mountains, trouncing through their fields and trampling over their hard work.



[Pkg]



A large plot of land lies in ruin on one side and untouched on the other.



[Soundbite] Lee Yeong-pyo (Daejeon Farmer) : "I was stunned this morning. Boars ruined my field up there also. I don't feel like farming anymore."



This summer, local governments of Daejeon and Sejong received roughly 320 reports of crop damages caused by wild boars. The number has increased by about 60 cases compared to the same time last year. The long heat wave has dried up their habitats, causing the boars to come down to human residential areas. So, the local government has temporarily permitted nighttime hunting in the Daejeon area.



[Soundbite] Kim Yong-ho (Dong-gu Dist. Office, Daejeon) : "We conduct on-site inspections and provide damage compensation. There is also a project to support the installation of preventive facilities like electric or steel fences when boar attacks persist."



Farmers suffering from the unprecedented heat wave and drought are disheartened as they have to deal with wild boar attacks.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보