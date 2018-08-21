기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
A group of 89 South Koreans met with their long-separated kin from North Korea for five hours on the second day of inter-Korean family reunions. Reunited with their loved ones for the first time in almost 70 years just the day before, the separated families met at 10 a.m. this morning at North Korea’s scenic Mount Geumgang resort. The families had lunch together in their rooms, marking the first time for separated families to hold private meetings. After lunch, the families had a group reunion in the public meeting room for another two hours. On the third day on tomorrow, the families will have a final meeting and lunch together before returning to their homes.
A group of 89 South Koreans met with their long-separated kin from North Korea for five hours on the second day of inter-Korean family reunions. Reunited with their loved ones for the first time in almost 70 years just the day before, the separated families met at 10 a.m. this morning at North Korea’s scenic Mount Geumgang resort. The families had lunch together in their rooms, marking the first time for separated families to hold private meetings. After lunch, the families had a group reunion in the public meeting room for another two hours. On the third day on tomorrow, the families will have a final meeting and lunch together before returning to their homes.
- Inter-Korean Reunions
-
- 입력 2018.08.21 (14:59)
- 수정 2018.08.21 (15:12)
[Anchor Lead]
A group of 89 South Koreans met with their long-separated kin from North Korea for five hours on the second day of inter-Korean family reunions. Reunited with their loved ones for the first time in almost 70 years just the day before, the separated families met at 10 a.m. this morning at North Korea’s scenic Mount Geumgang resort. The families had lunch together in their rooms, marking the first time for separated families to hold private meetings. After lunch, the families had a group reunion in the public meeting room for another two hours. On the third day on tomorrow, the families will have a final meeting and lunch together before returning to their homes.
A group of 89 South Koreans met with their long-separated kin from North Korea for five hours on the second day of inter-Korean family reunions. Reunited with their loved ones for the first time in almost 70 years just the day before, the separated families met at 10 a.m. this morning at North Korea’s scenic Mount Geumgang resort. The families had lunch together in their rooms, marking the first time for separated families to hold private meetings. After lunch, the families had a group reunion in the public meeting room for another two hours. On the third day on tomorrow, the families will have a final meeting and lunch together before returning to their homes.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-